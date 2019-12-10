Time was, Google would hand out Home Mini speakers like they were candy. Now, there's a new cheap speaker in town. We saw the first Nest Mini freebies late last month, and now Google Fi customers can get a free speaker, too.

If you're a Fi customer, pop open the app and check for a banner at the top offering a free Nest Mini for the holidays. Tap on that, and you'll go straight to the Google Store where you get a $49 credit, bringing the cost of the Nest Mini to zero bucks.

The Nest Mini looks almost identical to the Home Mini, but there's a handy hanging bracket on the back. The audio performance is also noticeably better. As we said in the review, it's good enough that you don't need to wait for a freebie. Hey, no reason to turn down a free speaker, though.