Fossil Sport Gen 4 smartwatches don't showcase Wear OS at its best; that distinction belongs to the Fossil Sport Gen 5 now. That doesn't mean, however, that the Gen 4 watches are bad as they still have a lot going for it: always-on heart rate monitoring, Google Pay compatibility, and sleek design. If that speaks to you, now's a great time to pick one up — with a $25.25 savings coupon, Fossil Sport Gen 4 watches are going for as low as $123.75 on Amazon.

In order to grab a Fossil Sport Gen 4 at $123.75, you need to select either the Rose Gold/Grey or the Blush Pink model. Once you add the item into the cart, $25.25 will be automatically deducted from the total as shown below. The other color options, unfortunately, don't get the same discount.

Although Fossil's fifth-generation smartwatches are better than the fourth generation, they still share many things in common, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and sensors (GPS, heart rate, NFC, ambient light, altimeter). You're missing out on some RAM and storage, but this discounted pricing makes the Gen 4 worth it despite the performance disparity. Check it out for yourself at the Amazon link below.