Withings, previously Nokia (and even previously Withings), has updated its Health Mate app with some much-requested features. These include support for Dark Mode, sleep sync to Google Fit, and Strava integration.

Health Mate is the companion app to Withing's wide range of health gizmos, including its great hybrid smartwatches. Like most apps in this category, it lets users keep track of what their devices measure, including numerous health-related statistics such as sleeping patterns, weight, blood pressure, and heart rate.

The latest version provides support for Dark Mode. Now, the app will automatically detect your phone’s settings and adjust the interface as needed. Google Fit users can also export their sleep data from Health Mate. The same goes for Strava users — this account can be linked to Health Mate and workout sessions can be exported. Not quite a new feature, but important nonetheless, permission handling on Android 10 devices has been improved to help mitigate any technical difficulties on the software.

WHAT'S NEW

Hello all! We are excited to release this latest update, which supports a lot of new features we think you’ll love.

- Android 10 support with better permissions handling.

- We’re happy to provide support for Dark Mode, which will automatically follow your phone's settings.

- Good news for Google Fit users, your sleep times are now saved on Google Fit.

- You can now link your Health Mate account with your Strava account and export your workout sessions from Health Mate to Strava

Fitness junkies have plenty of options when it comes to health-tracking apps on their phone. Withings tends to be proactive about implementing new features, so it's good to see they are doing what they can to keep users happy.

