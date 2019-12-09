Despite the many things the new Pixel 4 phones do well, one of their more criticized qualities has to be the price tag. Early adopters have grown used to shelling out hundreds of dollars on launch day just to be scorned by steep discounts one month later. If you were't able to grab a Pixel 4 on Black Friday, you're in luck, because you can pick one up on eBay for only $599 ($200 off) right now.

The Pixel 4 featured in this deal is factory unlocked and will work on both GSM and CDMA networks, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Keep in mind that this is the base 64GB Pixel 4, not its larger XL sibling. The limited Oh So Orange color also isn't available, but for the price, the glossy Just Black and matte Clearly White models will look just as good with a case wrapped around them.

You don't need any coupons or codes to snag this deal. Simply head on over to the link below, throw the Pixel 4 in your cart, and check out. Supplies are limited, so you'll have to act fast if you want one of these phones. Alternatively, you can pick up a Pixel 4 or 4 XL for up to $150 off straight from the Google Store, which you can also combine with the $10 credit some users received from Google on Cyber Monday for added savings.