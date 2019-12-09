PewDiePie (Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg) is best known on YouTube for playing games, and best known outside of YouTube for controversies from playing video games, so it only makes sense that he would lend his hand to creating games as well. His first venture was Tuber Simulator, released in 2016 by Outerminds Inc, and now he's lending his voice (and some creative direction) to a new dungeon crawler game by Poland-based Bulbware.

'Poopdie' is in pre-registration on the Play Store, and will be a free title with in-app purchases. The description reads, "Mold and manage your own Poops! Upgrade them with unique skills. Fart ancient spells. Defeat evil Samron and his army of Buttcreatures."

I can't say "poop-themed dungeon crawler presented by PewDiePie" sounds like something I would want to play, but with how common it is for games to see a surge in sales after only being mentioned by Felix, a title with his direct involvement will probably perform very well. After all, no one likes poop jokes more than children, and children make up a large chunk of Felix's audience.