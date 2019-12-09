Charging accessory manufacturer Anker has a slew of new deals up for grabs today as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion. Unlike recent offerings, this Deal of the Day list includes a variety of charging accessories beyond power banks, such as car chargers, charging cables, power strips, and wireless chargers.

Finding your current charging solutions lacking or too outdated to power all of your recent Black Friday purchases? If so, make sure to check out highlights like the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4-port charging station (with a maximum output of 100W) or the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD power bank — both of which are typically on the pricier side and have been marked down by at least 30%.

A variety of other products have received markdowns, as well, making this a sale worth checking out no matter which charging-related gap you're trying to fill. If you happen to be in the market for a charger, you'd be hard-pressed to find a poor choice on this list, as Anker is better than most manufacturers when it comes to the inclusion of abundant ports (both USB-A and C) and support for high charging speeds.

Considering that this pricing is only available through Amazon's Deal of the Day, time is limited, and you'll want to act fast to grab anything that piques your interest.