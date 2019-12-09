With your inbox inundated by plenty of promotional deals, coupons, and order confirmations from the Black Friday weekend, you may have missed the extra little gift Google floated your way last Monday. Right now, select users can save $10 on their next Google Store online purchase, but they only have until the end of 2019 to redeem it. Here's what you need to do to see if you're eligible for these savings.

Included near the bottom of a promotional email Google sent out to some users on Cyber Monday was a unique $10 code to be used on items purchased from the Google Store, like the Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixelbook Go, phone cases, and more. Although most of Google's products have since returned to their pre-holiday pricing, you still have the rest of this month to take advantage of the offer. The extra credit is especially sweet when combined with the $100+ you can save right now on a new Pixel 4 or 4 XL.

To redeem this $10 discount on your next Google Store online purchase, simply type in your unique code at checkout. Keep in mind that this offer is only valid until December 31, 2019. After that, you will lose the free credit.