OnePlus marked its entry into the TV market this September with a pair of TV sets, one of which had a fancy motorized soundbar retracting from its bottom. Both models have so far remained exclusive to India, where they support a bunch of local streaming services, aside from Prime Video, though the Netflix app was a notable omission. That's changed now as OnePlus is bringing the app to its TV range via a system update, while newer units will ship with Netflix preinstalled. The company has also introduced a redesigned remote controller with a dedicated button for the new app.

Besides adding Netflix, the new update (v1.8.0T1911211115) for the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro fixes a few issues that have been plaguing existing units. OnePlus has fixed the pinkish hues and has included an option to auto-select the input source on startup. When the bundled rechargeable remote controller needs some juice, it’ll now push a notification to the screen, while OnePlus has also tried to compensate for its lack of a mute button with a silly workaround: Press both volume keys together. You can avoid this fuss with an optional upgrade to the improved controller, available without any cost to existing users.

Change log: Netflix on board!

Added setting for directly entering recent "Input Source" at startup

Optimized volume adjustment experience to increase or decrease audio volume more comfortable

Pressing volume up and down buttons together to mute the TV

Remote low battery and charging status notification on TV

Optimized PQ video pinkish issue

The original remote controller was a sleek metal slab (think: OnePlus 3/3T), but with awkwardly placed volume keys. A new controller was needed to include a dedicated Netflix button (which should be configurable using these steps), and OnePlus took this opportunity to fix its striking but flawed remote unit. The redesigned one now has a thicker plastic body, runs on a AAA battery, and has addressed the button issues. Current OnePlus TV users who got the bundled metal remote can claim their free upgrade using an invitation code that you can obtain by following a few steps mentioned on the product page. You can alternatively use the companion remote app that comes handy for typing.