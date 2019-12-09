Google's Assistant newest iteration, which launched with the Pixel 4, has a few tricks up its sleeve, but accessing it has been restricted by some draconian requirements. You need to have a Pixel 4 with gesture navigation, no G Suite account on the same user profile, and everything has to be set to US English. That last limitation will soon be lifted with five new English variants joining in.

As was previously expected, Google is starting to relax the language requirement around the new Assistant. The company says that the digital helper will "soon" be available on the Pixel 4 in these five English variants: Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and UK. These come in addition to US English.

Keep in mind that you don't need to live in one of these countries to activate the new Assistant; you just need your phone and Assistant language to be set to a supported language.