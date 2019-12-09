When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, Bose is probably one of the most reliable brands on the market. Its QC 35 have long been one of the leaders on the market, and after refreshing them back in 2017, the company released an overhauled product on the market, the 700 headphones. They were initially priced at $400, but you can now get them for $50 less.

The 700 headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancellation, which you can adjust based on your preferences. Thanks to their four microphones, they're able to isolate your voice from surrounding noises. In terms of battery life, you'll get about 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to go through long flights. When the time comes to fill them up, you'll be able to use a USB-C charger, which is convenient if your phone uses the same connectivity. Lastly, just like the QC35 II, they come with built-in digital assistants, as both Assistant and Alexa are there to help you out when you need a hand.

The price drop seems to be across most retailers; just pick your favorite one below to make your purchase.