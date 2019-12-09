Sony phones may not be as popular as ones from Samsung, but the company still has an enthusiastic and loyal group of fans out there. The Sony Xperia 1 isn't just for Sony fans, though — if you see the utility in a tall and slim phone with a 4K HDR display that offers a more immersive gaming and multimedia experience, then the Xperia 1 might be a good fit for you. When it used to sell for $1,000, it didn't feel right. But at $748 on Amazon — its lowest price ever — the Xperia 1 becomes an option worth considering.

When we reviewed the Xperia 1, we liked it for its snappy performance from the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and a clean build of Android. Its 6.5" 21:9 4K OLED screen is vibrant and crisp, making it good for media consumption; the extra real estate also makes reading through text-heavy web pages faster and easier.

The Xperia 1 has been hanging around $850 the past couple of months, so today's deal is a solid $100 off. You can also tack on Sony's excellent WH1000XM3 ANC headphones for $200 more, which is a saving of $78.