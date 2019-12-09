In addition to the awesome Google Nest Hub with Nest Mini bundle that you can still grab on the Google Store and at other retailers for $79 ($99 off), Google is extending more savings to its entire family of Nest products. Right now, you can snag a free Nest Hub with the purchase of a Nest Hello doorbell for $229 ($129 off) or get a free Nest Mini when you buy any Nest item for $99 or more.

To receive your free Nest Hub, all you have to do is head on over to this link and follow the prompts to add your Nest Hello doorbell and preferred color of the Nest Hub to your cart. The savings will be automatically slashed from your final bill, leaving you with nothing else to do but hit the checkout button. Note that this is the same discount we saw during Black Friday.

You can also grab a Nest Mini when you purchase any other Nest product for $99 or more. Some of the eligible items include the Nest Protect ($119) smoke and carbon monoxide detector, the understated Nest Thermostat E ($169), the best-in-class Nest Cam IQ Outdoor ($399), and many more. We've also confirmed that if you purchase multiple Nest products worth $99+ each, you will receive an equal number of free Nest Minis.

These offers end on December 29, 2019, so you still have a couple weeks to redeem these savings, or until supplies runs out. For even more Google Store discounts, check out the official offers page here.

Buy: