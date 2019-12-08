The LG Stylo 5 is a budget alternative to Samsung's Note series of phones, featuring a passive stylus for drawing, tapping, and whatever else you can use a stylus for. The phone has gone on sale plenty of times before, but now it seems to be at an all-time-low price, at just $169.99.

The Stylo 5 has a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), a large 3,500mAh battery, a 6.2-inch 1080p screen, and a headphone jack. The main attraction is the pen, which is stored inside the phone and works similarly to the stylus on Samsung's Note phones. You can draw on top of screenshots, tap on things while wearing gloves, scribble notes, and so on.

We reviewed the Stylo 5 earlier this year, and it's an impressive device when compared against other ~$200 phones in the US. However, given LG's previous track record with updating Stylo phones, don't expect this to get Android 10. On the bright side, this unlocked model works with all major carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.