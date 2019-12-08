The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is the best Wear OS device you can buy right now, even if that isn't a terribly high bar to climb. However, the original $295 pricetag made it a difficult recommendation, especially when Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active was $100 less. Now the tables have turned — the new Watch Active2 costs $300, and now the Fossil Gen 5 is just $169.00.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch has nearly every feature that Google's Wear OS platform can support, with the exception of LTE. It has NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness, a fully-circular 1.28-inch AMOED screen, and water resistance up to 30 meters underwater. It even has a built-in speaker, so you can hear Google Assistant and take calls (it's also the only Wear OS watch right now that can answer calls on iOS).

The Fossil Gen 5 is also far less prone to bugs and performance issues than other watches, thanks to its 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage — most other watches have 500-700MB RAM and 4GB storage. You can read more about the watch in our review.

You can buy the watch from the link below. To get the full discount, enter code 9653422 at checkout.