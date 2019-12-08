Do you need a little extra storage in your phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, or other microSD-enabled device? If so, you might be interested to hear that the 256GB SanDisk Extreme card is just $39.99 on Amazon, a $5 drop from the previous price, and an all-time low. Other capacities are also on sale.

This is an A2-rated microSD card, so it's the best possible option for storing apps—even if it's still slower than the super-fast flash storage in most modern smartphones. It's also a good option for keeping around extra music, movies, and other large files.

We have all the discounted SD cards listed below. Some of them are already back-ordered, and the sale ends today (or when stock runs out).