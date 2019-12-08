For years, Google Opinion Rewards has given out Play Store credit in exchange for answering targeted surveys. Google recently started enforcing the 1-year expiration date for credit earned through Opinion Rewards, and after the resulting outcry, the company promised to make the expiration dates more clear in a future update.

In what appears to be a server-side feature rollout, the Opinion Rewards app now tells you the next credit expiry date on the main screen. Now there won't be any surprises about when your Play Store credit runs out.

Left: Before update; Right: After update

The 'Reward history' screen doesn't show the expiry date for each payout, but since credits earned through Opinion Rewards always expire after one year, you'll just have to do some simple math.