The third and last installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, is slated to hit cinemas on December 20, and the hype is growing. Samsung and Disney (Lucasfilm, to be specific) have already announced that they're working on campaigns together, and today, the Korean company seems to have decided to join the dark side of the force: It introduced a Galaxy Note10+ Special Edition dedicated to Kylo Ren, coming with a unique lightsaber-red S Pen and a bunch of extras in the box.

Other than the red stylus, the phone features similarly colored power and volume buttons and a bezel just as red running around the camera array. The matte black rear also sports a Sith badge and a Star Wars logo beneath Samsung's. The software of this special Galaxy comes with Star Wars-themed content such as "wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, and sounds."

In the retail box, you'll also get a similarly Sith-themed edition of the Galaxy Buds, a metal collectible badge, as well as a unique case for the phone.

The carrier-unlocked Star Wars Edition will be available in our galaxy in limited quantities starting December 13. In the United States, Amazon, Samsung, and select Best Buy and Microsoft stores will carry the package for $1,300. Internationally, the device will hit Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.