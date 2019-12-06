When Nintendo introduced the Switch in 2017, it managed to bring console-style games to a portable, handheld form factor that has made it one of the fastest-selling consoles of all time. The introduction of the Switch Lite, a smaller and lighter console without detachable controllers, brought renewed focus to the console's emphasis on portability. Anyone familiar with Nintendo will tell you that its products rarely go on sale, which makes today's deal from Woot all the more tantalizing: $10 off for everyone, or $20 off for Prime members, bringing the system down to just $180.

Nintendo estimates that the Switch Lite will get last up to seven hours on a full charge. Internal storage is limited to 32 GB, so unless you plan on carrying around a sleeve full of cartridges, it's only a matter of time before you'll need to supplement it by picking up a microSD card (up to 2TB of additional storage is supported).

The Switch Lite is available in your choice of color — turquoise, yellow, or gray — until the end of the day or while supplies last. To maximize your savings, make sure you sign in using an Amazon account with an active Prime membership before finalizing your purchase.