Microsoft To-Do has been off to a bad start and has lacked many beloved Wunderlist capabilities for a long time. The developers have picked up some steam, though. Recent feature additions improved the application considerably and a smooth new interface including a dark mode brought the user experience to a new level. Now Microsoft has also added notifications that inform you when a collaborator adds a task or checks one off, and you can use drag and drop to add text or files to To Do in split-screen mode.

Collaboration push notifications are limited to personal Microsoft accounts at the beginning, but Microsoft says they're "coming soon" to work and school accounts, too. The new version of the app also automatically stars tasks imported from Microsoft Planner when the according importance level is set.

Drag and drop support looks like the most fun addition, even if it's questionable how often people will use it. When you open Microsoft To Do and another app in split-screen mode, you can select and drag text over to the productivity app to create a new task. It supposedly also supports files, but I couldn't get it to work with Solid Explorer and ironically, Microsoft's own OneDrive app doesn't support dragging and dropping.

Head to the Play Store to download Microsoft To Do version 2.6 or get it from APK Mirror if it doesn't show up for you just yet.