What's better than a projector the size of a soda bottle? How about a projector the size of a soda bottle that runs Android TV? That's exactly what the Anker Nebula Capsule II is, and today only, you can get it for $200 off the usual price from Amazon-owned Woot.

The Capsule II crams a lot of features into a tiny package, including a 200 ANSI Lumen projection lamp, decent speakers, a USB Type-C port for charging, a full-size HDMI port for input, and a USB port for playing media from a flash drive (or powering a Fire TV Stick/Roku/etc.).

The software is the main selling point, as you get full Android TV 9.0 with support for YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and other apps. Netflix isn't officially supported, but you can sideload the phone APK. You can see our full review here.