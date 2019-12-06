The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ don’t share their luck with the Galaxy S10 series that recently got its OS bumped to stable Android 10. Samsung’s newest flagship series is nearly midway through its beta cycle and just got its fourth One UI 2.0 beta build. The new incremental update weighing around 550MB squashes a long list of pestering bugs.
This ZSL4 build for both the Note10 and the Note10+ addresses, among others, the random reboot issue that occurred while playing music. It also fixes the bug that prevented apps from functioning normally despite having all required permissions, besides bringing back the vibration feedback when separating the S Pen. The update maintains the December security patch that was released with the third beta last week. It should already be rolling out in all eligible markets, and those already running a beta version can manually check for it from the Software update section of the Settings menu.
Taking Samsung’s Android 10 release schedule into account, the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ should receive the stable update by January in most parts of the world. Before that happens, we’re assuming that the two flagships will undergo a few more rounds of beta testing, like the Galaxy S10 models. Similar tests are underway for last year’s Galaxy S9 and Note9 devices, which have the same January target date.
