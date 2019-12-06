Canada has a lot to appreciate: maple syrup, scenic landscapes, a flag with a leaf on it, you name it. But until now, the country was lacking one thing: the Samsung Galaxy Fold. I have no idea how the people of Canada managed to survive without access to Samsung's latest flagship, but now the phone has officially arrived in the country.

While the elusive Galaxy Fold is now available for purchase in Canada, it's even harder to get there than in the US. While those of us in 'Murica have a chance at finding it in a local carrier store or Best Buy, the Galaxy Fold in Canada will only be available from a handful of Samsung Experience Stores:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

That means unless you live in Toronto, Edmonton, or Burnaby, you'll have to go on an expedition if you want Samsung's latest and greatest. Pricing starts at $2,599.99, which is fairly close to the ~$2,000 pricetag in America after currency conversion.