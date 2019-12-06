Samsung has made it clear that it is doubling down on phones with foldable displays next year, having hinted at its developers conference of a Galaxy Fold follow-up that will behave more like a clamshell — chasing the tail of the new Motorola Razr. While a more direct analogue to the Fold is also in the works, there have been some developments on the flip phone form factor we'd thought to update you on.

Intrinsically, LetsGoDigital picked up on a trademark filed with the EUIPO noting a "Hideaway Hinge," though we haven't been able to track down a concrete design that will allow the clamshell to achieve such implied sleekness.

We may also presume that the device's physical footprint will be appreciably small — the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (which we got to via GalaxyClub) recently certified a particularly small battery coming out of Samsung SDI in Vietnam.

Multiple sources are reporting that the company will debut this device alongside the S11 series of smartphones, perhaps around MWC in late February. The Korea Herald is reporting analyst estimates of a 1 million won price tag in the country — the equivalent of $845, down from $1,980 for the original Fold — as Samsung hopes to popularize the form factor in the market.

If our ETA here is accurate, this leaves two full months and change for more details to surface and shift. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for them.