It's finally the weekend and if your week has been anything like mine, that's a godsend. Anyhow, I'm back again with some more app sales. Enjoy.
Free
Apps
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- 50X Vault Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- How to Sing Harmony $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reminder - Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Word Rush Pro: Find Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Master Escape 3D - Running puzzle colorful game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ghostpol $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Helix Run 3D - Color running ball collector game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Launcher XP - Android Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Text Editor Pro $16.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calorie counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- CPhT Prep $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Call Blocker - Full PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Character Maker - Children $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner - PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Scratch cards! Premium $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cardinal Chains $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Animus - Harbinger Unpacked $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
