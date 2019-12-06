If you're in the market for a new smart display or speaker – and this awesome Google Nest bundle doesn't tickle your fancy – Amazon is basically running its own version of the same deal for its Echo line of products. Right now on Amazon, you can pick up a brand new Echo Show 8 with Echo Dot bundle for just $79.99 ($99.99 off), which is the price of an Echo Show 8 all by its lonesome.

Headlining this bundle is the Echo Show 8, which features an 8" HD display, video calling and messaging support, and Amazon Photos album integration that can turn the Show into an active picture frame. You'll also get the newest third generation Echo Dot, which boasts improved speaker quality over the previous version and hands-free calling, all wrapped in an elegant fabric design. Since these are Echo products, you'll be able to carry out tasks using Alexa voice commands, such as getting the weather forecast, playing a specific song, and more.

You don't need any promo codes or coupons to snap up this deal. Just make sure you use the link below to take you to the dedicated bundle page. Keep in mind that if you add these items to your cart separately, you will not receive the full discount.