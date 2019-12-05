Sony recently published a timeline detailing when we could expect Android 10 on its phones. While many older devices are only supposed to get the update "early 2020 onwards," the company was more specific with the Xperia 1 and 5, which should get the new software this month. And true to its promise, Sony has just started rolling out the latest version of Android to the two devices.
The first reports of Android 10 arriving on both the Xperia 1 and 5 have started appearing on Reddit. The download clocks in at about 700MB on the Xperia 1 and takes it up to the November security patch level. The Xperia 5 will probably have a similarly sized update and should be elevated to last month's security patches, too.
Android 10 brings a slew of new features to devices, such as a system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, and improved location permissions. Check your phone's settings to see if the update is already rolling out to you or use a tool like XperiFirm to flash the new software yourself.
- Via:
- PiunikaWeb
