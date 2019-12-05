Misfit makes some very sleek looking smartwatches, and while some of them have weak specs, their designs are all top-notch. One of the main complaints in our review of the Vapor X was the price, so we were already pleased to see Misfit running a $100 off sale for the holidays. Now a new coupon code will get you an additional 20% off every product on the site.

The following prices are calculated with both discounts included, but you'll have to remember to apply the coupon code before checkout. If you spend more than $99 you'll also get free 2-day shipping.

The code to use is HOLIDAY20. Misfit's store places coupon entry on the same page as your shopping bag, so don't be fooled into checking out before getting the discount.