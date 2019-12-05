Samsung has been testing Android 10 on its Galaxy S10 series extensively, with one beta update chasing the other over the last few weeks. The company is apparently finally satisfied with the software, as it has just started rolling out the stable release with version 2.0 of One UI in tow. It looks like it's only coming to some people in Germany
who are currently using the beta, but it can't take too long until it arrives at more customers.
The stable release will roll out with all the Android 10 goodies, like a system-wide dark theme, more granular location permissions, and a new gesture-based navigation. Samsung has also tweaked its One UI skin by adding more ways to access the one-handed mode, making the battery usage graph more detailed, and improving its Samsung apps.
- Version: G973FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10), G970FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10e), G975FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10+)
- Size: 133.76MB
- Security patch level: December 1, 2019
For beta users, the update is merely 133.76MB big since there are probably only minor changes compared to the last pre-release software, beta 7. Interestingly, the new version comes with the December security patch level which Google hasn't even officially pushed to the Pixels yet. This might indicate a false start, or maybe Samsung wants to test the update with current beta testers before a wider rollout next week, in December.
It's also odd that SamMobile says the software is coming to Germany even though it provides a Dutch screenshot, but a German user on Reddit shares that they received the update as well. Maybe a Dutch expat is using their phone in their native language.
Check if the update is available to you by heading to Settings -> Software Update. You can download and install it from there once it's live. If you're already using beta 7 on your Galaxy S10 device, try your luck and sideload the stable OTA files from PiunkaWeb.
According to German blog mobiFlip, the update is also rolling out to people currently using the stable version of Android 9 Pie. The update is considerably bigger for those, coming in at about 2GB, but the version numbers are otherwise identical.
UK rollout
Stable Android 10 has started rolling out to One UI 2.0 beta users in the UK today. If the German launch is any indication, the software will soon also reach people on Android 9.
India and Kuwait
Android 10 is continuing its rollout and is hitting India and Kuwait as we speak. It's already coming to people currently using the stable release of Android 9, so it probably won't take too long until everyone using these phones will get it.
Brazil, Caribbean, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, UAE
Android 10 has started rolling out to many countries, and we can confirm it's available in Brazil, the Caribbean, Greece, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. Our tipsters report that they're updating straight from the stable Android 9 release, so it probably won't take too long until it hits all eligible devices in these locations and probably many more.
Customers in the United States might have to wait a little longer, though they should receive the new software by January judging from Samsung's roadmap.
