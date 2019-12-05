OnePlus' Gallery gets lots of frequent updates, though they're usually bug fixes and stability improvements. This time, though, the app is getting two interesting features: video zooming and another way to sort photos.
Video zoom came with version 3.7.13 of the app, which began rolling out a few weeks ago but just now reached everyone. You can double-tap to fill the screen vertically or use pinch-to-zoom to enlarge the video, then move the video around to focus on the part of the frame you're interested in.
As for photo sorting, it just showed up with the latest v3.7.19 of the app, which just began rolling out to users. You'll find it in Settings > Photo sort by, and can either keep media ordered by capture date or by the date your added them to your phone.
Left: Video zoom to fill and pinch-to-zoom. Right: Photo sorting.
WHAT'S NEW
-Support zooming and double-click to play in full screen while watching videos
-Improve the stability and fix some bugs
To get both changes on your device, you should be on v3.7.19 of OnePlus Gallery (APK Mirror).
- Via:
- XDA Developers
