In partnership with the Finnish brand Nokia, India’s Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart today announced a 4K TV running Android TV 9 Pie out of the box. The Nokia-branded TV will join the ongoing smart TV boom in the country to compete with the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Vu in the budget category. The 55-inch Android TV supports Google Assistant along with a few local and global streaming services.

Google’s voice assistant will be accessible via a dedicated button on the provided remote controller, plus the TV has Chromecast built in. Besides some preloaded Google apps, the Play Store will give you access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar. The Nokia TV uses a quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. In terms of connectivity, you have the basic Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, along with a pair of USB-A ports and three HDMI ports.

Its 4K panel supports HDR content and is certified for playing Dolby Vision videos, though with 400-nit brightness and 1200:1 contrast ratio. The LED display has a 178-degree viewing angle and refreshes at 60Hz. The company has partnered with JBL to engineer the TV’s 24W speakers that are supposed to sound better than your average budget TV and offer deeper bass.

In this Nokia-Flipkart partnership, the online retailer is responsible for all operations, starting from the TV’s production to its after-sales support, while the Finnish company has only lent the iconic brand name, much like in the case of Motorola TVs. The first Nokia-branded TV will be sold via flash sales starting December 10 at ₹41,999 ($590) exclusively on Flipkart.