Setting up a smart home infrastructure can be costly, especially when you're starting from scratch. However, thanks to this bundle, you'll be able to do so without breaking the bank. The kit includes all the essentials to get you started: An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, as well as two Hue bulbs for just $35, which is $45 less than what you'd typically have to spend.

The package includes a third-generation Echo Dot speaker and two Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs. If you're wondering whether the Hue bridge is also part of the bundle, it's not, and you won't need one, as these are the new Bluetooth bulbs that came out in June. They can therefore connect directly to your Echo Dot speaker without the need for a Zigbee network. Just in case you do have a compatible hub at home, the bulbs can also connect to it directly, as they support both protocols.

Given the markdown, this is an exciting deal. If you're interested in snatching a bundle, use the link below to get yours from Amazon. You'll get to pick between Charcoal, Heather Gray, Plum, and Sandstone colors for the same price, but keep in mind the pink version won't ship before mid-December.