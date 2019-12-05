Anker's SoundCore products are known for their reliability and good built quality. The Liberty true wireless earphones continue to deliver on that promise thanks to their audio quality and impressive 100 hours of playback. They're usually priced at $100, but you can snatch them for just $68 on Amazon.

The buds feature Bluetooth 5 and IPX5 water and sweat resistance, together with enhanced audio thanks to the graphene-coated drivers. In terms of playback time, you can expect about eight hours per charge, which can be extended to a hundred hours thanks to the charging case. Unfortunately, the latter charges using a microUSB port and doesn't feature wireless charging.

Use the link below to get your buds from Amazon. The price is already discounted, and there's no need for a coupon or promo code.