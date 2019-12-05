People have been wondering about the full roster of launch titles featured in Google Play Pass — supposedly, we've got over 350 of them to go through. Here's the thing: Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps on Play Pass as possible.
If you aren't familiar with what Play Pass entails, we have a guide you can look over right here, but in short, a pass gives you no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and any in-app purchases for free apps.
In any case, we've sorted through all the initial titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and were able to find 251 of the "over 350" apps available. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're still on a "be on the lookout" mission for those remaining apps as with new apps coming into the program. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!
Let us know if you've spotted an app not listed here in the comments!
List of titles on Google Play Pass
|Title
|App or Game?
|Category
|Space Marshals
|G
|Action
|Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition
|G
|Action
|Smashy Road: Wanted
|G
|Action
|Reckless Getaway 2
|G
|Action
|Sea Battle 2
|G
|Action
|DUAL!
|G
|Action
|Grimvalor
|G
|Action
|Smashy Road: Arena
|G
|Action
|Reporter
|G
|Action
|OTTTD: Over The Top TD
|G
|Action
|Cat Simulator : Kitty Craft
|G
|Action
|Titan Quest
|G
|Action
|Lichtspeer
|G
|Action
|Dog Simulator Puppy Craft
|G
|Action
|Horror Hospital(R) 2
|G
|Action
|Amazin Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice Vegas
|G
|Action
|Annelids: Online battle
|G
|Action
|Grand Action Simulator - New York Car Gang
|G
|Action
|LIMBO
|G
|Adventure
|Wayward Souls
|G
|Adventure
|Lumino City
|G
|Adventure
|60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure
|G
|Adventure
|Old Man's Journey
|G
|Adventure
|NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
|G
|Adventure
|What, The Fox?
|G
|Adventure
|Extreme Balancer 3
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures 3
|G
|Adventure
|Thimbleweed Park
|G
|Adventure
|Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full)
|G
|Adventure
|The Tiny Bang Story Premium
|G
|Adventure
|Suzy Cube
|G
|Adventure
|Death
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures 2
|G
|Adventure
|Jungle Adventures
|G
|Adventure
|SAMURAI II: VENGEANCE
|G
|Arcade
|Cameleon Run
|G
|Arcade
|Fancy Pants Adventures
|G
|Arcade
|Marvel Pinball
|G
|Arcade
|The Bug Butcher
|G
|Arcade
|Red Ball 3: Jump for Love
|G
|Arcade
|Chess
|G
|Board
|Checkers
|G
|Board
|Mahjong Epic
|G
|Board
|Checkers
|G
|Board
|Dominoes Jogatina: Classic and Free Board Game
|G
|Board
|Kakuro (Cross Sums)
|G
|Board
|RISK: Global Domination
|G
|Board
|Yachty Free
|G
|Board
|Matching King
|G
|Board
|Spider Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Reigns
|G
|Card
|Card Thief
|G
|Card
|Solitaire!
|G
|Card
|Briscola Online HD - La Brisca
|G
|Card
|250+ Solitaire Collection
|G
|Card
|Hearts
|G
|Card
|Reigns: Her Majesty
|G
|Card
|FreeCell
|G
|Card
|Card Crawl
|G
|Card
|Canasta
|G
|Card
|Euchre
|G
|Card
|Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Euchre Free: Classic Card Games For Addict Players
|G
|Card
|Pyramid Solitaire
|G
|Card
|G4A: Indian Rummy
|G
|Card
|Aces(R) Spades
|G
|Card
|FreeCell Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Crown Solitaire: A New Puzzle Solitaire Card Game
|G
|Card
|Solitaire
|G
|Card
|Spider
|G
|Card
|Pinochle
|G
|Card
|Bubble Blend - Match 3 Game
|G
|Casual
|Thomas & Friends: Race On!
|G
|Casual
|NR ShooterTM
|G
|Casual
|Hidden Folks
|G
|Casual
|Bubble PokeTM
|G
|Casual
|Brain game. Picture Match.
|G
|Casual
|Kids Learn About Animals
|G
|Educational
|Kids Learn to Sort
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Daycare
|G
|Educational
|Drawing for Kids Learning Games for Toddlers age 3
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Beach Picnic
|G
|Educational
|My Little Princess : Castle
|G
|Educational
|Toca Mystery House
|G
|Educational
|Kids Draw with Shapes
|G
|Educational
|Truck games for kids - build a house 🏡 car wash
|G
|Educational
|My Town : School
|G
|Educational
|Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Hospital
|G
|Educational
|Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC Trains
|G
|Educational
|Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing
|G
|Educational
|Kids Connect the Dots
|G
|Educational
|Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival Kids
|G
|Educational
|My Town : Stores
|G
|Educational
|Kids Reading Sight Words
|G
|Educational
|Learn colors for toddlers! Kids color games!
|G
|Educational
|Learn to Read with Tommy Turtle
|G
|Educational
|Baby Wooden Blocks Puzzle
|G
|Educational
|Kids Learn to Count 123
|G
|Educational
|Baby Phone. Kids Game
|G
|Educational
|Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for Kids
|G
|Educational
|Toca Mini
|G
|Educational
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|G
|Puzzle
|Energy: Anti Stress Loops
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|Nonogram.com - Picture cross puzzle game
|G
|Puzzle
|Flow Free: Hexes
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|2048
|G
|Puzzle
|CONNECTION
|G
|Puzzle
|Mahjong 3 (Full)
|G
|Puzzle
|hocus.
|G
|Puzzle
|Red Herring
|G
|Puzzle
|Monument Valley 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Flow Free: Warps
|G
|Puzzle
|Jigsaw Puzzles Real
|G
|Puzzle
|Death Squared
|G
|Puzzle
|Shapes
|G
|Puzzle
|Red Herring
|G
|Puzzle
|Andoku Sudoku 3
|G
|Puzzle
|Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze - The Wooden Puzzle Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Lines - Physics Drawing Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|Mahjong (Full)
|G
|Puzzle
|Best Sudoku (Free)
|G
|Puzzle
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|Find The Difference - Spot It Game
|G
|Puzzle
|.projekt
|G
|Puzzle
|Square Paint
|G
|Puzzle
|Minesweeper Pro
|G
|Puzzle
|Disaster Will Strike
|G
|Puzzle
|Word Search Games in english
|G
|Puzzle
|Two Eyes - Nonogram
|G
|Puzzle
|Sudoku
|G
|Puzzle
|ELOH
|G
|Puzzle
|FRAMED
|G
|Puzzle
|Block Puzzle & Conquer
|G
|Puzzle
|100 Blocks Puzzle
|G
|Puzzle
|FRAMED 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium
|G
|Puzzle
|Cubes
|G
|Puzzle
|Moto X3M Bike Race Game
|G
|Racing
|Furious Car Driving 2017
|G
|Racing
|Absolute Drift
|G
|Racing
|Offroad Legends 2
|G
|Racing
|Stardew Valley
|G
|Role Playing
|My Bakery Empire - Bake, Decorate & Serve Cakes
|G
|Role Playing
|Roller Skating Girls - Dance on Wheels
|G
|Role Playing
|Magium - Text adventure RPG (CYOA)
|G
|Role Playing
|Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls Dance
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 3
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 2
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery!
|G
|Role Playing
|DIY Fashion Star - Design Hacks Clothing Game
|G
|Role Playing
|80 Days
|G
|Role Playing
|Sorcery! 4
|G
|Role Playing
|Hoplite
|G
|Role Playing
|Star WarsTM: KOTOR
|G
|Role Playing
|Mini Metro
|G
|Simulation
|Pocket City
|G
|Simulation
|This is the Police
|G
|Simulation
|Game Dev Tycoon
|G
|Simulation
|SimplePlanes
|G
|Simulation
|Fiz : Brewery Management Game
|G
|Simulation
|Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy
|G
|Simulation
|Extreme Landings Pro
|G
|Simulation
|Love Story Games: Teenage Drama
|G
|Simulation
|Taxi Game 2
|G
|Simulation
|7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzles
|G
|Word
|Crossword Puzzle Free
|G
|Word
|Word Search
|G
|Word
|English Guess The Phrase
|G
|Word
|Word Search
|G
|Word
|Work Breaker
|G
|Word
|Moon+ Reader Pro
|A
|Books & Reference
|Dictionary.com Premium
|A
|Books & Reference
|Encyclopedia by Farlex
|A
|Books & Reference
|Science Dictionary by Farlex
|A
|Books & Reference
|Deutsches Wörterbuch
|A
|Books & Reference
|Dictionnaire francais
|A
|Books & Reference
|Toca Kitchen Sushi Restaurant
|A
|Education
|ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS Tracker
|A
|Education
|King of Math Junior
|A
|Education
|Star Tracker - Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guide
|A
|Education
|Drawing Pad
|A
|Education
|Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish Translator
|A
|Education
|King of Math
|A
|Education
|Flashcards - Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary
|A
|Education
|Mermaids
|A
|Education
|VoiceTooner - Voice changer with cartoons
|A
|Entertainment
|Voice changer with effects
|A
|Entertainment
|ColorMe - Coloring Book Free
|A
|Entertainment
|Decision Roulette
|A
|Entertainment
|White Noise Generator
|A
|Music & Audio
|Smart Recorder - High-quality voice recorder
|A
|Music & Audio
|jetAudio HD Music Player Plus
|A
|Music & Audio
|Rain Sounds - Sleep & Relax
|A
|Music & Audio
|Sound Meter
|A
|Music & Audio
|Perfect Piano
|A
|Music & Audio
|Voice Recorder
|A
|Music & Audio
|Real Guitar - Guitar Playing Made Easy.
|A
|Music & Audio
|Phonograph Music Player
|A
|Music & Audio
|Sleep Timer (Turn music off)
|A
|Music & Audio
|RevHeadz Engine Sounds
|A
|Music & Audio
|Ukelele Tuner
|A
|Music & Audio
|Voice Recorder Pro
|A
|Music & Audio
|myTuner Radio App: FM Radio + Internet Radio Tuner
|A
|Music & Audio
|Tunable: Music Practice Tools
|A
|Music & Audio
|Photo Studio PRO
|A
|Photography
|Camera MX - Photo & Video Camera
|A
|Photography
|MIX by Camera360
|A
|Photography
|Nebi - Film Photo
|A
|Photography
|TouchRetouch
|A
|Photography
|PixelLab - Text on pictures
|A
|Photography
|Photo Editor
|A
|Photography
|Footej Camera
|A
|Photography
|Pixgram - video photo slideshow
|A
|Photography
|Pic Stitch - #1 Collage Maker
|A
|Photography
|Text on Photo - Fontmania
|A
|Photography
|Handy Photo
|A
|Photography
|Photo Editor PRO
|A
|Photography
|Easy Voice Recorder Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Business Calendar 2 - Agenda, Planner & Organizer
|A
|Productivity
|Notebloc PDF Scanner App - Scan, save & share
|A
|Productivity
|My Notes - Notepad
|A
|Productivity
|To Do List
|A
|Productivity
|Business Calendar Pro
|A
|Productivity
|Password Safe - Secure Password Manager
|A
|Productivity
|All-in-One Calculator
|A
|Productivity
|CalenGoo - Calendar and Tasks
|A
|Productivity
|Enpass Password Manager
|A
|Productivity
|AppLocker | Lock Apps - Fingerprint, PIN, Pattern
|A
|Productivity
|dataDex - Pokedex for Pokemon
|A
|Tools
|Laser Level
|A
|Tools
|Unit Converter
|A
|Tools
|Signal Spy - Monitor Signal Strength & Data Usage
|A
|Tools
|Lexis Audio Editor
|A
|Tools
|WiFi Warden
|A
|Tools
|File Manager
|A
|Tools
|Barcode Scanner
|A
|Tools
|The Zueira's Voice
|A
|Tools
|Simple Speedcheck
|A
|Tools
|Ultra Lock - App Lock, Photo and Video Vault
|A
|Tools
|Internet Speed Test Original - WiFi Analyzer
|A
|Tools
|Tasker
|A
|Tools
|NOAA Weather International
|A
|Weather
|Weather XL PRO - Weather radar & 10 day forecast
|A
|Weather
|AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radar
|A
|Weather
|Terraria
|G
|Adventure
|Unified Remote Full
|A
|Tools
|Hi-Q MP3 Voicce Recorder Pro
|A
|Tools
|Weather Live°
|A
|Weather
|Daylio - Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker
|A
|Lifestyle
|VivaVideo PRO Video Editor HD
|A
|Tools
|Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
|A
|Health & Fitness
|White Noise
|A
|Health & Fitness
|Einstein's Riddle Logic Puzzles
|G
|Board
|Pet World Premium - animal shelter - care of them
|G
|Simulation
|Anime Love Story Games: ✨ Shadowtime ✨
|G
|Simulation
|FlipaClip: Cartoon animation
|A
|Art & Design
|Infinite Painter
|A
|Art & Design
|Alarm Clock with Missions & Loud Ringtones -Alarmy
|A
|Productivity
|FunnyFood Kindergarten learning games for toddlers
|G
|Educational
|Pastry Paradise
|G
|Puzzle
|Sago Mini Pet Cafe
|G
|Pretend Play
|Wonder Zoo - Animal rescue !
|G
|Casual
|Spending Tracker
|A
|Finance
|TRIVIA 360
|G
|Trivia
|First Words for Baby
|G
|Education
|One Line
|G
|Puzzle
|Evoland
|G
|Role Playing
|Cytus II
|G
|Music & Audio
|Sally's Law
|G
|Adventure
|Traffix
|G
|Simulation
|Podcast Republic - Podcast Player & Radio App
|A
|Music & Audio
|Gem Miner 2
|G
|Adventure
|HEX
|G
|Puzzle
|Pics 2 Words - A free Infinity Search Puzzle Game
|G
|Word
|Weather Kitty - Forecast, Radar & Cat Pictures
|A
|Weather
|Word Search - A free game with infinite puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Money Manager Expense & Budget
|A
|Finance
|Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
|G
|Role Playing
|My Very Hungry Caterpillar
|A
|Educational
|Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1 - Arcade Breakout 18
|G
|Arcade
|Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Cut the Rope FULL FREE
|G
|Puzzle
|ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
|A
|Art & Design
|∞ Infinity Loop
|G
|Puzzle
|Little Panda Fireman
|A
|Educational
|Cut the Rope 2
|G
|Puzzle
|Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Power Girls Super City- Superhero Salon & Pets
|G
|Educational
|Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music
|A
|Music & Audio
|Little Panda's Jewl Adventure
|G
|Educational
|Decipher: The Brain Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Diaro - Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
|A
|Lifestyle
|What's inside the box?
|G
|Puzzle
|Cut the Rope: Time Travel
|G
|Puzzle
|StoryToys Rapunzel
|A
|Educational
|Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles ❤🦄
|A
|Educational
|Jigsaw Puzzles - Puzzle Game
|G
|Puzzle
|Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games
|G
|Casual
|Quotes Creator
|A
|Photography
|Jurassic World - Dinosaurs
|A
|Educational
|Animal Puzzles for Kids
|G
|Puzzle
|Pixel Art: Color by Number
|G
|Puzzle
|King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
|G
|Role Playing
|Drive Simulator
|G
|Role Playing
|Door Kickers
|G
|Strategy
|Fill-In Crosswords
|G
|Puzzle
|Vertical Adventure : Jump, Die, Retry
|G
|Arcade
|KWGT Kustom Widget Maker
|A
|Personalization
|KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker
|A
|Personalization
|Rain Alarm
|A
|Weather
|Code Karts Pre-coding for Kids
|G
|Educational
|Harmony: Relaxing Music Puzzles
|G
|Puzzle
|Learn to Read & Save Animals, Engish Phonics ABC
|A
|Educational
Comments