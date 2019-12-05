If you've been waiting for the perfect time to outfit your home with a smart hub and smart speaker, you may not find a better deal than this one. Right now, you can pick up a brand new Google Nest Hub and a Google Nest Mini for just $79 ($99 off), or the price of the discounted Hub all by itself.

Both with and without the Nest name attached to its smart home devices, Google has excelled at crafting truly useful smart hubs, speakers, and displays. Last year when the Nest Hub arrived, we loved the display's viewing angles, its compact form factor, and reasonable price tag. As for the Nest Mini that was unveiled this past October, we were so impressed by its big sound, stereo pairing capabilities, and low price that we named it one of our most wanted gadgets of the year.

To grab this deal, you can either head on over to the Google Store and follow the prompts to pick out your favorite colors before proceeding to checkout. If you take the Target route, you will need to add the products individually to your cart by using both of the links below.