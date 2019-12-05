A good Chromebook doesn't often come by like this one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 might have an unwieldy name, but it has plenty of trimmings to serve as a fairly good computing option for any number of people on your holiday gift list this season. Best of all right now, you can grab one for just $400.

Our Corbin Davenport gave a glowing overall assessment of this 14-inch machine. That said, the base model is the one that's on sale right now and it's admittedly slightly underpowered: there's an 8th-gen Intel Core m3 processor with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. But with a decent 1080p display, two USB-C ports, a 360-degree hinge, and an aluminum build weighing just 3 lbs., it definitely can excel as a Chrome OS device.

The C434 has gone through several sales, but this latest one on Amazon is the best we've found it: just check the coupon box on the product page and you'll see it come down from its current sale price of $519 to just $400 before applicable taxes. Don't forget that Google's offering 3 months of free Disney+ viewing with every Chromebook purchase this winter!

Just be sure if you want this thing to grab one before the coupon disappears.