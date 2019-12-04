Yesterday I covered Asmodee Digital's recent announcement that Terraforming Mars would be officially released on Android today. After a quick look at the Play Store this morning, the game is indeed available for purchase. You can pick it up today for $8.99, and this is a premium release, so there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. Keep in mind, what you actually receive for $9 is the base board game, so the expansions that exist for the physical version are not included, which means the lack of IAPs may change in the future if these expansions ever make their way to the digital versions of the game.

As expected, Terraforming Mars offers both online and offline multiplayer board-game-based gameplay, and there's even a solo challenge in the mix for those that prefer to play alone. The goal of this title is to form a corporation to then launch a handful of assorted terraforming projects in order to contribute the most substantial changes to Mars in a race to terraform the planet.

Back in October the game was released on Steam, and it's worth noting that the many connection issues that plagued the Steam version upon release appear to have been addressed in the Android release, though Play Store user reviews have mentioned that some gameplay bugs are still present, so hopefully, these smaller issues will be ironed out in the next few days. It's also worth noting that the UI can be difficult to read on smaller phones, so really Terraforming Mars is best played on a tablet or Chromebook, though I was able to play without too much squinting on my Pixel 4, so this comes down to personal preference.

All in all, Terraforming Mars is a competent digital board game adaptation for Android that still has a few minor kinks that need to be worked out. More or less, these issues don't appear to affect the gameplay significantly, though if you do run into any bugs, the devs are accepting user reports through a contact form on its website. So if you're looking for the latest digital board game adaptation from Asmodee Digital and would like to start your mission terraforming the Red Planet, now's your chance.