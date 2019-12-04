Plex started off as a way for you to stream your own content to other devices, but the service has gradually evolved into a more complete media hub. The customizable 'Plex News' video feed was added in 2017, and integration with the Tidal music streaming service arrived in 2018. Now Plex will finally have content of its own, in the form of ad-supported movies and TV shows.

Plex says thousands of free movies, TV shows, sports films, documentaries, musicals, and more are now available via the Plex site and mobile apps. The free content is ad-supported, but that's to be expected—especially since Plex Pass is not required. If you don't care about the new additions at all, you can hide the free titles just like you can already hide News, Tidal, and other media sources.

"While there are certainly other free streaming services out there, we’re the first to offer a vast, free, diverse collection of content for a truly global audience," Plex said in a blog post. "Starting today, Plex will deliver more content to more countries than any other free streaming service to date. We wanted to offer more entertainment—both classics and new favorites—and do so in a way that is high-quality (for those who care about encoding quality) while serving only about one-third the amount of ads you’d expect on cable television."

Plex says it will continue to add content to the free library, including everything from recent Hollywood movies to new releases from India, Russia, Japan, Latin America, and other regions. If you don't already have Plex, you can sign up for free from the company's site.