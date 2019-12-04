If you thought the Cyber savings were over, think again. Walmart's Cyber Week is in full swing, and with it comes plenty of incredible deals. One of the best we've seen so far is this Google Home Max and Home Mini bundle that can be yours for only $188 ($260 off).

Our team has been big fans of both of these products since launch. Our very own David Ruddock called the Home Mini a "low on compromise, high on value device we hoped for," while the Home Max was lauded as the best smart speaker, albeit with an expensive price tag. With today's offer, you can have both without the hefty hit to your wallet.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll need to head on over to the Google Home Max for $199 ($200 off) on Walmart's website. Scroll down a quarter of the page, and find the "Buy Together & Save" section that'll let snag the same Google Home Max plus a Google Home Mini for $188, or less than the price of a Google Home Max by itself. This offer is only available for a limited time, and supplies are going fast, so grab yours as soon as you can.