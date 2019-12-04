Samsung's second-generation Chromebook Plus was released over a year ago, with updated internals and a new 16:9 screen. The Plus V2 is still a good option for a budget Chromebook, especially now that it's down to $349.99 on Amazon. That's $50 off the usual price, and $200 below the original MSRP.

The model on sale is equipped with an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 12.2-inch 1080p display. You can flip it around to use it as a tablet, and a stylus is included for drawing, capturing screenshots, and performing other tasks.

The Chromebook Plus V2 is scheduled to continue receiving Chrome OS updates until June 2024, so even though the machine is over a year old at this point, it still has plenty of life left. You can buy it from the link below.