With recent Android feature additions such as Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier, Google has sought to make life easier for users who are deaf or hard of hearing. The next step is making sure those same users get the help they need to get the most out of their Google hardware and software products.

To this end, Google has added American Sign Language specialists to its Disability Support offering, with video chat available Monday to Friday, 8:00-17:00. The service is provided in partnership with Connect Direct and Telus International.

To find out how to connect with an ASL specialist, visit the Google Accessibility Help center. In the same place, you'll find plenty of info about the accessibility features of Google hardware products, Android, Chrome, G Suite, Chromebooks, YouTube, and much more.