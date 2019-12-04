We might be setting the winter alight with new "Lite" Samsung smartphones: the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have been circulating in the news, but details about them so far have been scant. Now, through India's 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer's @OnLeaks, we have gained some key insights on at least one of these phones and perhaps a close analogue of the other.
The Note 10 Lite has been envisioned in renders based on a fairly short bill of acquired information. Word is that it will carry an S Pen, much like the Note10 did, and a headphone jack, which the Note10 absolutely did not. The phone will carry three rear cameras on a large rectangular hump akin to what the Galaxy S11+'s is expected to look like. The size of the display remains unclear, but it may come in between 6.5" and 6.7".
The SM-N770F was marked last week on Geekbench with a previous-gen Exynos 9810 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 10.
We turn next to, of all things, the Galaxy A91, which we get to learn more about — it's the only one of the pair to get one of those 5K render fly-around videos.
There's another S11+-style rear camera hump, taking in either three or four cameras — it's unknown which approach the company will go with as of yet. The primary camera will be a 48MP unit and there will be a 5MP telephoto camera while an ultra-wide lens might be paired with either an 8MP or 12MP sensor. Its 32MP selfie camera will be "punched" into the center of the 6.7" 1080p+ display. Rounding out the rumored specs are a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging. It will probably also come with Android 10 and One UI 2.0. Two models are expected, SM-A905 and A908, with the differentiator being 5G. No headphone jack here, though.
Here's the twist coming out of the rumor mill: it may be that we see the Galaxy A91 or a twisted SKU serve as the Galaxy S10 Lite — recently called out as the SM-G770F — in certain markets.
91mobiles believes both the Note10 Lite and S10 Lite as well as the Galaxy A51 will debut at an event sometime this month.
Comments