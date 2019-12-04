The madness of Black Friday/Cyber Monday has calmed down, and that reflects here in the app sales roundup. Today's list is quite small, thankfully, so see what's available today.

Free

Apps

  1. All Flight Tickets Booking app $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Arpods - Airpods for Android (1st Gen n 2nd Gen) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. PDF Editor Pro by Desygner $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Slayer Bizarre Shmup $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hidden Block - Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Learn Mandarin - HSK 3 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Codenza Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Video Watermark Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Full "Linguist" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. WhosDue $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. R.B.I. Baseball 19 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Dungeons of Rune $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. RPG Module Full $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days