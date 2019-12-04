Article Contents
The madness of Black Friday/Cyber Monday has calmed down, and that reflects here in the app sales roundup. Today's list is quite small, thankfully, so see what's available today.
Free
Apps
- All Flight Tickets Booking app $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Arpods - Airpods for Android (1st Gen n 2nd Gen) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Editor Pro by Desygner $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hidden Block - Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 3 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DmonD Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Codenza Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video Watermark Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Full "Linguist" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- WhosDue $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 19 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeons of Rune $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Swordbreaker The Game. Text quest $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Module Full $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $14.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
