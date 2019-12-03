Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us now, there are still some great deals to be found for quality smartphones. Amazon is currently selling the unlocked Galaxy Note9 in Midnight Black with 128GB of storage for just $649, which is $151 off its usual price. There's also a 512GB model going for $839, down from its usual $1,050. Both deals are set to expire at the end of the day today.

If you've read our Galaxy Note9 review, then you know all about how great it is: gorgeous display, fast performance, great cameras, useful and advanced S Pen functionality, and true all-day battery life. Our editor-in-chief David Ruddock called it the "Swiss Army knife of smartphones," calling it the very best from Samsung when it came out.

Although 128GB of storage may be enough for most people, for those who want even more, Amazon has the 512GB model marked down as well.

Both models are warrantied by Samsung and are compatible with all four national carriers.

These deals are good only till the end of the day, so grab 'em while you can.