When Samsung's Good Lock customization app made its debut a few years ago, it was limited to configuring the lock screen, recents menu, and notifications. Over the years, those options have expanded to include customization of the status bar, AOD and lock screen clocks, and even edge lighting colors. For system-wide theming, users could download pre-made themes from Samsung's store, and now they're finally getting a way to quickly and easily create custom themes of their own with the introduction of the new Theme Park Good Lock module.

The app is beautifully simple to use, and no coding or photo-editing skills are required. All you need to do is select a wallpaper picture and follow some simple prompts on the screen. To get started with Samsung Theme Park, you first have to download it, either at Samsung's Galaxy Store or from APK Mirror.

When you tap on "Design new theme," you'll be prompted to select any picture on your device. Theme Park will then automatically detect the palette of the wallpaper and generate five color suggestions. You can tap on each choice to get a live preview of what the theme will look like.

Once you've settled on the color it's time to do the same inside the "Style" and "Icon" sections where you can choose the color of the icons and hide the icon tray if you'd like. If you're satisfied with how everything looks, click on the "Save" icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and give your theme a name. Then select your custom theme and tap "Apply."

According to users on Reddit, Theme Park seems to be working well on both Android 10 One UI 2.0 and Android 9 One UI 1.5 devices. Considering this is Theme Park's first release, some bugs are present, such as high-resolution wallpapers crashing the app. Also, system-wide dark mode will become unavailable once a custom theme has been applied.

If you're unable to download the Theme Park module from the Galaxy Store, as was the case for me on my Galaxy S10+ on One UI 2.0 beta, you can grab the file from APK Mirror.