In September, we learned that SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (the twelfth entry in the SaGa series) would arrive on Android on December 3rd. Lo and behold, the game is now officially available on the Play Store for $23.99, a lofty price that almost matches last month's launch of Romancing SaGa 3. As expected, this is a premium release, so there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about. What you see is what you get, and what you get is an enhanced Square Enix JRPG suitable for play on mobile devices.
As you can see in the trailer above, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions has been enhanced over the original PS Vita version of the game. The graphics are clearly much more suitable for HD devices, though the PS Vita roots still show thanks to a lack of complexities in the game's textures and environments. Still, the graphics have been improved across the board, so there's no doubt that the new Ambitions version of the game offers the best graphical experience to date.
Of course, the current asking price for the Android version of SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is a little tough to swallow, though it's not unexpected. Premium Square Enix ports on mobile have always been priced too high. While I can appreciate that SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is an expanded port of a game that's only three years old, I can't help but feel that this money would be better spent on a version for the Switch or PC, but of course, this comes down to personal preference.
All in all, I'm happy to see the arrival of SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions on Android, because I'm always a sucker for a quality JRPG, though I can see how the price will be a turn off for most. At the very least, if you do decide to purchase the game, you're getting over seventy hours of gameplay, which is a heck of a lot more playtime than the majority of mobile games offer. So if you're looking for a lengthy single-player JRPG and don't mind spending $23.99 on the Android port, feel free to purchase SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions through the Play Store widget below.
SQUARE ENIX LETS PLAYERS SHAPE THEIR OWN ADVENTURE IN SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS TODAY
LOS ANGELES (Dec. 3, 2019) – SQUARE ENIX® today announced that SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ is now available on to purchase digitally on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play.
To watch the SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS Launch Trailer, visit:
Now available for the first time in the West, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS is an enhanced version of the Japan-exclusive SaGa SCARLET GRACE. SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS brings a host of exciting new improvements and updates to the game, including enhanced graphics, character voiceovers, new skills to learn and more, delivering an exciting adventure perfect for newcomers and series fans alike.
The world of SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS is full of conflict and intrigue. The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, wrought havoc on the planet. To survive, mankind built an Empire with one goal: defend humanity from this wicked creature. Now, after a millennium of battle, the Firebringer has been defeated. Left without a unifying purpose, the Empire falls to rebellion. Amid the chaos, four adventurers set out on journeys that will change them and the world. Gamers can shape their own destiny, playing as these four exciting protagonists - Urpina, Taria, Balmaint and Leonard - each with their own unique storyline, allowing players to enjoy four different adventures in one game.
To celebrate the release of SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS and welcome new players into the world of SaGa, a 20% discount is available across all platforms*.
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS is now available digitally for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, STEAM, the App Store and Google Play. This title is rated T (Teen).
For the latest press assets, visit: https://www.square-enix-press.com/
* Discount runs until December 23 for Nintendo Switch. Discount runs until January 3, 2020 for STEAM and Playstation®4. Discount runs until January 5, 2020 for the App Store® and Google Play.
About SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS
Multiple protagonists and an unrestrictive free scenario system offer a multi-layered story experience that can only be found within the SaGa series. The ‘timeline system’ at the core of the battles brings added depth to the gameplay, with mechanics such as ‘Inspire’ and ‘Formations’, alongside a highly distinctive character progression system that moves away from traditional character level-up systems known within the genre. Experience the most unique RPG out there!
