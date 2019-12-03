In September, we learned that SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (the twelfth entry in the SaGa series) would arrive on Android on December 3rd. Lo and behold, the game is now officially available on the Play Store for $23.99, a lofty price that almost matches last month's launch of Romancing SaGa 3. As expected, this is a premium release, so there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about. What you see is what you get, and what you get is an enhanced Square Enix JRPG suitable for play on mobile devices.

As you can see in the trailer above, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions has been enhanced over the original PS Vita version of the game. The graphics are clearly much more suitable for HD devices, though the PS Vita roots still show thanks to a lack of complexities in the game's textures and environments. Still, the graphics have been improved across the board, so there's no doubt that the new Ambitions version of the game offers the best graphical experience to date.

Of course, the current asking price for the Android version of SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is a little tough to swallow, though it's not unexpected. Premium Square Enix ports on mobile have always been priced too high. While I can appreciate that SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions is an expanded port of a game that's only three years old, I can't help but feel that this money would be better spent on a version for the Switch or PC, but of course, this comes down to personal preference.

All in all, I'm happy to see the arrival of SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions on Android, because I'm always a sucker for a quality JRPG, though I can see how the price will be a turn off for most. At the very least, if you do decide to purchase the game, you're getting over seventy hours of gameplay, which is a heck of a lot more playtime than the majority of mobile games offer. So if you're looking for a lengthy single-player JRPG and don't mind spending $23.99 on the Android port, feel free to purchase SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions through the Play Store widget below.