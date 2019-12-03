While Anker products are known to offer a good compromise between reliability and affordability, the brand also has a higher-end offering in terms of audio products. The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro was announced at the end of September and is the company's most advanced offering when it comes to true wireless buds. It initially cost $150 when it came out, but you can now grab it for $40 less.

The Liberty 2 Pro feature powerful and well-balanced drivers for high-quality audio. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX support, you'll be able to watch content without lag. In terms of battery life, you'll get about 8 hours of playback, and another 32 hours with the charging case. The latter can be filled up wirelessly or with a USB-C port.

In our review, we appreciated their sound quality, battery life, and connectivity. We found them a bit bulky, though, so you should pay attention to this if you're planning on using them in bed.

The product is marked down to $110 until December 9, so you don't need to rush your purchase if you're interested in getting them.