Article Contents
Black Friday is out of the way, but that doesn't mean the deals have all ended. It's a time-honored tradition for retailers to milk these commercial holidays for all they're worth, and so today is Cyber Monday.
Many of the discounts I covered on Black Friday are still available, plus I've thrown some good new ones into the mix. Go spend all the monies — quick!
Google Store
Pixel 4 XL — From £759 (save £70) + free Nest Hub
Pixel 3a — From £329 (save £70)
Pixel 3a XL — From £399 (save £70)
Nest Mini — £29 (save £20)
Nest Hub — £59 (save £60)
Nest Hub Max — £189 (save £30)
Google Home — £49 (save £40)
Google Home Mini — £19 (save £30)
Google Home Max — £199 (save £100)
Nest Wifi Router — £129 (save £20)
Nest Wifi Point — £109 (save £20)
Nest Wifi Router and Point — £199 (save £40)
Nest Hello Doorbell — £149 (save £80)
Nest Learning Thermostat — £169 (save £50)
Nest Thermostat E — £149 (save £50)
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor — £279 (save £50)
Nest Cam Outdoor — £139 (save £40)
Nest Cam Indoor — £119 (save £40)
Chromecast — £20 (save £10)
Chromecast Ultra — £54 (save £15)
Most of these deals end on December 3, and various other Nest bundles can also be found here.
Amazon devices
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — £22 (save £28)
Echo Dot with Clock — £34.99 (save £25)
Echo (3rd Gen) — £59.99 (save £30)
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) — £99 (save £40)
Echo Show (2nd Gen) — £159.99 (save £60)
Echo Show 5 — £49.99 (save £30)
Echo Show 8 — £59.99 (save £60)
Fire TV Stick — £19.99 (save £20)
Fire TV Stick 4K — £29.99 (save £20)
Fire TV Cube — £79.99 (save £30)
Kindle — £54.99 (save £15)
Kindle Paperwhite — £84.99 (save £35)
Kindle Oasis — From £179.99 (save £50)
Various other Amazon Echo/smart home bundles are available here.
Smartphones
For Google Pixels, see Google Store section above.
Samsung Galaxy S10e — £499 (save £170)
Samsung Galaxy S10 — £549 (save £100)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ — £699 (save £200)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — £719 (save £150)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — £849 (save £150)
Huawei P30 Pro — £639 (save £160)
Sony Xperia 1 — £639 (save £210)
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 — £259 (save £30)
TicWatch C2 — £112 (save £68)
TicWatch S2 — £111.99 (save £48)
TicWatch E2 — £97 (save £48)
TicWatch Pro — £142.97 (save £72)
NEW Huawei Watch GT — £109.99 (save £90)
Huawei Watch GT 2 — £179.99 (save £20)
NEW Fitbit Versa — £127.99 (save £72)
Fitbit Versa Lite — £09.99 (save £50)
Fitbit Versa Special Edition — £146.99 (save £73)
Withings Steel HR — From £119 (save £51)
Withings Move — From £48 (save £12)
Withings Move ECG — £104 (save £26)
Chromebooks
Acer Spin 15 — £449.99 (save £50)
Asus C433 — £399 (save £100)
Asus C434 — £499 (save £100)
Audio
Sony WH-1000XM3 — £229 (save £100)
NEW Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass — £129 (save £100)
Bose 700 — £299 (save £50)
Bose QC 35II — £229 (save £100)
Jabra Elite 65t— £96.99 (save £53)
Jabra Elite 65t Active — £109.99 (save £60)
Jabra Elite 85h — £199 (save £80)
NEW Mobvoi TicPods Free — £70 (save £70)
NEW Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker — £99 (save £30)
NEW Anker Soundcore Motion+ speaker — £69.99 (save £33)
Sonos One SL — £139 (save £40)
Sonos One — £149 (save £50)
Sonos Beam — £329 (save £70)
Sonos Sub — £599 (save £100)
Master & Dynamic — 50% off select products with code: CM2019. Includes MW07 true wireless earbuds, MW60 wireless over-ear headphones, MW50 wireless on-ear headphones, and more
Smart Home & Security
For Nest devices, see Google Store section above.
Ring Stick Up Cam Elite — £119 (save £60)
Blink XT2 2-Camera System — £134.99 (save £45)
Hive Active Heating — £134.25 (save £45)
LifX A60 bulb — £39 (save £15)
LifX Mini Colour bulb — £34.99 (save £10)
LifX Mini White bulb— £15.99 (save £4)
LifX Beam — £149.99 (save £30)
NEW Philips Hue 3-bulb starter pack — £124.99 (save £25)
One more thing...
These run Android, right?
Apple iPhone XR — From £549 (save £200)
NEW Apple MacBook Air — From £929 (save £170)
I'm sure there are many more great deals out there besides these, so if you spot any really decent ones, let everyone know in the comments.
Comments