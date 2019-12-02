Black Friday is out of the way, but that doesn't mean the deals have all ended. It's a time-honored tradition for retailers to milk these commercial holidays for all they're worth, and so today is Cyber Monday.

Many of the discounts I covered on Black Friday are still available, plus I've thrown some good new ones into the mix. Go spend all the monies — quick!

Google Store

Pixel 4 — From £599 (save £70) + free Nest Hub

Pixel 4 XL — From £759 (save £70) + free Nest Hub

Pixel 3a — From £329 (save £70)

Pixel 3a XL — From £399 (save £70)

Nest Mini —  £29 (save £20)

Nest Hub — £59 (save £60)

Nest Hub Max — £189 (save £30)

Google Home — £49 (save £40)

Google Home Mini — £19 (save £30)

Google Home Max — £199 (save £100)

Nest Wifi Router — £129 (save £20)

Nest Wifi Point — £109 (save £20)

Nest Wifi Router and Point — £199 (save £40)

Nest Hello Doorbell — £149 (save £80)

Nest Learning Thermostat — £169 (save £50)

Nest Thermostat E — £149 (save £50)

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor — £279 (save £50)

Nest Cam Outdoor — £139 (save £40)

Nest Cam Indoor — £119 (save £40)

Chromecast — £20 (save £10)

Chromecast Ultra — £54 (save £15)

Most of these deals end on December 3, and various other Nest bundles can also be found here.

Amazon devices

Echo Flex — £19.99 (save £5)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — £22 (save £28)

Echo Dot with Clock — £34.99 (save £25)

Echo (3rd Gen) — £59.99 (save £30)

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) — £99 (save £40)

Echo Show (2nd Gen) — £159.99 (save £60)

Echo Show 5 — £49.99 (save £30)

Echo Show 8 — £59.99 (save £60)

Fire TV Stick — £19.99 (save £20)

Fire TV Stick 4K — £29.99 (save £20)

Fire TV Cube — £79.99 (save £30)

Kindle — £54.99 (save £15)

Kindle Paperwhite — £84.99 (save £35)

Kindle Oasis — From £179.99 (save £50)

Various other Amazon Echo/smart home bundles are available here.

Smartphones

For Google Pixels, see Google Store section above.

NEW OnePlus 7 Pro (8/256GB) — £575 (save £100)

Samsung Galaxy S10e — £499 (save £170)

Samsung Galaxy S10 — £549 (save £100)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ — £699 (save £200)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — £719 (save £150)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ — £849 (save £150)

Huawei P30 Pro — £639 (save £160)

Sony Xperia 1 — £639 (save £210)

Wearables

NEW Samsung Galaxy Watch Active — £169.99 (save £30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 — £259 (save £30)

TicWatch C2 — £112 (save £68)

TicWatch S2 — £111.99 (save £48)

TicWatch E2 — £97 (save £48)

TicWatch Pro — £142.97 (save £72)

NEW Huawei Watch GT — £109.99 (save £90)

Huawei Watch GT 2 — £179.99 (save £20)

NEW Fitbit Versa — £127.99 (save £72)

Fitbit Versa Lite — £09.99 (save £50)

Fitbit Versa Special Edition — £146.99 (save £73)

Withings Steel HR — From £119 (save £51)

Withings Move — From £48 (save £12)

Withings Move ECG — £104 (save £26)

Chromebooks

Acer 314 — £169.99 (save £80)

Acer Spin 15 — £449.99 (save £50)

Asus C433 — £399 (save £100)

Asus C434 — £499 (save £100)

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 — £229 (save £100)

NEW Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass — £129 (save £100)

Bose 700 — £299 (save £50)

Bose QC 35II — £229 (save £100)

Jabra Elite 65t— £96.99 (save £53)

Jabra Elite 65t Active — £109.99 (save £60)

Jabra Elite 85h — £199 (save £80)

NEW Mobvoi TicPods Free — £70 (save £70)

NEW Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker — £99 (save £30)

NEW Anker Soundcore Motion+ speaker — £69.99 (save £33)

Sonos One SL — £139 (save £40)

Sonos One — £149 (save £50)

Sonos Beam — £329 (save £70)

Sonos Sub — £599 (save £100)

Master & Dynamic — 50% off select products with code: CM2019. Includes MW07 true wireless earbuds, MW60 wireless over-ear headphones, MW50 wireless on-ear headphones, and more

Smart Home & Security

For Nest devices, see Google Store section above.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — £119 (save £60)

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite — £119 (save £60)

Blink XT2 2-Camera System — £134.99 (save £45)

Hive Active Heating — £134.25 (save £45)

LifX A60 bulb — £39 (save £15)

LifX Mini Colour bulb — £34.99 (save £10)

LifX Mini White bulb— £15.99 (save £4)

LifX Beam — £149.99 (save £30)

NEW Philips Hue 3-bulb starter pack — £124.99 (save £25)

One more thing...

These run Android, right?

Apple iPhone XR — From £549 (save £200)

NEW Apple MacBook Air — From £929 (save £170)

I'm sure there are many more great deals out there besides these, so if you spot any really decent ones, let everyone know in the comments.