Black Friday is out of the way, but that doesn't mean the deals have all ended. It's a time-honored tradition for retailers to milk these commercial holidays for all they're worth, and so today is Cyber Monday.

Many of the discounts I covered on Black Friday are still available, plus I've thrown some good new ones into the mix. Go spend all the monies — quick!

Google Store

Most of these deals end on December 3, and various other Nest bundles can also be found here.

Amazon devices

Various other Amazon Echo/smart home bundles are available here.

Smartphones

For Google Pixels, see Google Store section above.

Wearables

Chromebooks

Audio

Smart Home & Security

For Nest devices, see Google Store section above.

One more thing...

These run Android, right?

Apple iPhone XR — From £549 (save £200)

NEW Apple MacBook Air — From £929 (save £170)

I'm sure there are many more great deals out there besides these, so if you spot any really decent ones, let everyone know in the comments.