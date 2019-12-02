It wasn't that long ago (about 10 years) that a 4K TV larger than 50" would command a price tag of $5,000 or more. Thanks to the march of progress in technology and fierce competition in the sector, the prices of large 4K TVs have fallen precipitously. TCL, well-known for its value-focused line of TVs, has a 75" 4K smart TV for sale right now for only $600 at Best Buy, its lowest price ever and a hefty $300 in savings.

This particular model — 75S425 — comes packed with many features for little money: 75" 4K panel, HDR10, built-in Roku platform for easy streaming (Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Go, HBO Now, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube), a streamlined remote, and three HDMI ports.

When the gurus at rtings.com looked at the 2019 TCL 4 Series TV, they praised it for its decent picture quality with deep blacks due to its high contrast ratio, fast response times with very little motion blur, and low input lag suitable for both gaming and PC usage. As expected at this price level, though, there is no local dimming, and HDR performance was rated just so-so due to poor HDR peak brightness.

If your home needs a huge plot of space filled up, hit the link below and check it out.