By producing a lineup of feature-rich, yet arguably pricey products, Roomba has managed to become the most recognizable name in robotic vacuum cleaners. Robot vacuums are shaping up to be one of the most frequently discounted tech products this holiday shopping season, and now you can grab a Roomba 891 for $300 at Amazon — a savings of nearly $80 compared to typical pricing.

This particular model features improved suction and an adjustable-height cleaning system that Roomba claims will help the 891 better clean problematic messes (including pet hair) from hardwood floors or carpets. Users can schedule cleaning sessions over WiFi using iRobot's app, which is compatible with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. The 891 will clean for an estimated 90 minutes before automatically docking itself to recharge.

