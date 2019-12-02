Cyber Monday is here, and Spigen is unleashing exclusive deals on some of its most popular accessories. Today only, you can save up to 30% on select Spigen cases for your favorite Android devices, like the brand new Google Pixel 4/4XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S10 5G, or A30, and the OnePlus 7T. You'll also find deals on Spigen carrying cases, screen protectors, and more. Don't forget to use the specified promo code below at checkout to redeem your savings, available only on this Cyber Monday.
Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases by Spigen
There are plenty of unique features packed inside the Google Pixel 4 series worth protecting, like the 90 Hz display, Face Unlock, Motion Sense, and one of the best camera systems on an Android smartphone. To keep your Pixel 4 looking sharp for years to come, Spigen has you covered with these stylishly thin and rugged case options:
- Pixel 4
- Spigen Pixel 4 Rugged Armor (Matte Black) — $6.99 (30% off $9.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Ciel Pixel 4 Basic Pattern (Prism) — $8.39 (30% off $11.99) with coupon code CIELAP20
- Ciel Pixel 4 Color Brick (Black) — $9.09 (30% off $12.99) with coupon code CIELAP20
- Pixel 4 XL
- Spigen Pixel 4 XL Rugged Armor (Matte Black) — $6.99 (30% off $9.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Pixel 4 XL Thin Fit (White) — $8.79 (20% off $10.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Ciel Pixel 4 XL Basic Pattern (Prism) — $8.39 (30% off $11.99) with coupon code CIELAP20
- Ciel Pixel 4 XL Color Brick (Black) — $9.09 (30% off $12.99) with coupon code CIELAP20
Galaxy Note 10, S10, A30, and OnePlus 7T cases by Spigen
Few phone manufacturers have perfected the art of premium hardware design quite like Samsung and OnePlus. With incredible devices spanning the beautiful Galaxy Note10 series, the groundbreaking Galaxy S10 5G, and the affordably capable OnePlus 7T, each are kings in their own right, worthy of a svelte crown. Luckily, Spigen has just what you need to keep your gadgets safe from scratches and falls:
- Galaxy Note 10
- Spigen Galaxy Note 10 Tough Armor (Black) — $11.19 (30% off $15.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Galaxy Note 10 Liquid Crystal (Crystal Clear) — $8.79 (20% off $10.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Spigen Galaxy S10 5G Thin Fit (Black) — $8.79 (20% off $10.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Galaxy S10 5G Thin Fit (Crown Silver) — $8.79 (20% off $10.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Galaxy A30
- Spigen Galaxy A30 Rugged Armor (Matte Black) — $9.09 (30% off $12.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- OnePlus 7T
- Spigen OnePlus 7T Tough Armor (Gunmetal) — $11.89 (30% off $16.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
Wearable and accessory protection by Spigen
Did you know that Spigen makes more than just great phone accessories? It has a line of headphone cases, screen protectors, and more. Here are some of the deals you will find on this Cyber Monday:
- Spigen Powerbeats Pro Silicone Fit (Black) — $14.39 (20% off $17.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Galaxy Buds Liquid Air (Black) — $12.79 (20% off $15.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Surface Pro 6 Glas.tR Slim Screen Protector — $12.79 (20% off $15.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Surface Go 10 inch Glas.tR Slim Screen Protector — $9.59 (20% off $11.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
- Spigen Surface Go Stand Folio (Black) — $17.59 (20% off $21.99) with coupon code SPIGENAP20
